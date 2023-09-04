Lady Hurricanes fall to Valdosta State Published 2:36 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS — The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s soccer team fell to Valdosta State University 2-0 on Saturday night at Hurricane Field. The game was evenly matched throughout and was the first loss for the Lady Hurricanes this season.

The Lady Blazers (1-0-1) had lady luck on their side throughout the game, while the Lady Hurricanes struggled to find her. VSU scored one goal in each half (13′, 61′). GSW finished with five shots in the match, but failed to put any on goal. Lady Hurricanes freshman goalkeeper Alana Beddow stopped seven.

This was the second time in program history GSW faced off against Valdosta State, as the Lady Blazers won that meeting at home, 6-0, in 2011.

The Lady Hurricanes (1-1) will be on the road, as they take on Florida Southern for the first time in program history on Friday at 7:00 p.m. from Berend Field.