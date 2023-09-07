Dennis Lynn Perry Published 3:32 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Dennis Lynn Perry, age 93, of Americus, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Visitation was held at Hancock Funeral Home on South Lee Street at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 6, with a graveside service following at 2:30 PM at Oak Grove Cemetery. Dr. Bryan Myers officiated the service.

Honorary pallbearers included his compassionate and attentive caregivers who sat with him for many years prior to his death and Scott Phillips, a dedicated employee.

Dennis Lynn Perry was born to A. C. and Marion Perry on December 17, 1929 in Americus. He graduated from Americus High School in 1946. He was a life-long member of Central Baptist Church where he grew up listening to his mother play the piano. He was a current Mason associated with M. B. Council Lodge #13. While also serving in the National Guard, he began his career with Seaboard Railroad and Fayette Manufacturing Company. Several years later, he started Perry Plumbing Company in 1957, and with the assistance of his wife, maintained the business for over sixty years. In addition to performing plumbing services, he owned and managed rental property throughout Sumter County for many decades. He prided himself on delivering exceptional customer service to all those who sought out his expertise. He was a true Southern gentleman with both a kind spirit and huge heart for helping others and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his beautiful and supportive wife of seventy-two years, Evelyn Adams Perry; his devoted daughter, Linda Singleton (Stan) of Americus; his doting granddaughters, Stephanie Bennett (Blake) of Lake Blackshear and Robin Hardin (Brad Fender) of Americus. He was also blessed to know and love his great grandchildren, Carson Clements, Perry Bennett, and Bo Hardin for many years. His caregivers included Courtney Sims, Beverly McCrary, Anita Lyles, Stanley Wright, Mary Beloti, Yolanda Carter, David Campbell, Kevin Walton, Portia Ingram, Ny Ny White, Annie Reynolds, Rhonda Lundy, Betty Newsome, Melinda Moore, and Kelvin Walton. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, A. C. and Marion Perry and a brother, Elston Perry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Central Baptist Church, 190 Upper River Road, Americus, GA 31709.

