Panthers win “Battle of the Flint” over Crisp County Published 4:56 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) gave first year head coach Will Rogers his first victory as head coach of the Panthers by defeating Crisp County (CHS) 24-15 in the “Battle of the Flint” on Friday, September 8, at Alton Shell Stadium.

The Cougars scored first and took a 7-0 led, but the Panthers responded when running back Ja’Kory Wise scored a rushing touchdown. The extra point was good and the score was tied at 7-7 with 10:54 to go in the first quarter.

Then with 5:19 to go before halftime, Alan Gonzalez booted a 23-yard field goal to give the Panthers a 10-7 lead at the half.

Later on in the third quarter, the Panthers extended their lead when running back Quay’Shaun Tatum scored a rushing touchdown from 20 yards out. The Extra point was good and SCHS had a 17-7 lead.

On their next possession, the Cougars mounted a drive that ended up inside the 10-yard line, but the Panthers were able to force a turnover and got the ball back around the 17-yard line.

Later on in the game, the Panthers forced a fumble and recovered the ball at the SCHS 46-yard line. Then with 3:53 left in the game, SCHS quarterback Anthony Tyson broke threw the CHS defense and rumbled 37 yards for an SCHS touchdown.

The extra point was good and the Panthers led 24-7.

The Cougars were able to score a touchdown and complete a two-point conversion with 1:27 to go in the game and they also recovered the ensuing on-side kick. However, it was too little, too late as the Panthers went on to claim the victory by the score of 24-15.

The Panthers (1-2) will try to build on this success when they host Northside (Columbus) on Friday, September 15, at 7:30 p.m.