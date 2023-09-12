GSW men’s soccer team wins second consecutive match Published 1:51 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS — The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team (GSW) won its second consecutive game of 2023 season, defeating Middle Georgia 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The Hurricanes struck first in the match, as Lucas Bedleg, in the first 90 seconds of action, put the Hurricanes up 1-0. Bedleg went on to score a second goal that gave GSW the momentum to close out the game..

Damean Dominguez also scored his first goal of the season in the later stages of the first half.

Between the pipes, goalkeeper Dago Romero had an outstanding day, only allowing one goal for the match, which was on a penalty kick. Romero has been efficient between the pipes all season and will look to add on to his success.

The two-game road trip is over for the Hurricanes and they will return home to take on Peach Belt Conference rival Clayton State at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday night at Hurricane Field.