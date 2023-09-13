Schley County Football team recognized as “Team of the Week” by Georgia High School Football Daily Published 5:11 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County High School Football Team was recognized by Georgia High School Football Daily (GHSFD) as the online newsletter’s “Team of the Week” for its 48-42 overtime victory at Bleckley County last Friday. The Wildcats (3-0) are currently ranked #1 in the state in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class A Division 2 rankings.

Jeff Gable, a representative of GHSFD, told the team that every week, the online newsletter selects a team to be the team of the week out of 400 high schools in the state of Georgia.

“It’s a tedious process,” Gable told the team. “They pour over hundreds of game stats. They talk to coaches, sports writers, TV announcers, radio broadcasters. They go over game film and highlight videos when they can.”

Gable in particular praised the efforts of senior defensive back Carson Westbrook, senior wide receiver JaLewis Solomon and senior running back Kabreon Aldridge for their individual efforts in helping lead the Wildcats to victory over Bleckley County, who was ranked #4 in the state in Class A Division 1. Gable went on to say that the Wildcats’ victory over Bleckley County was their second consecutive victory over a top 10 opponent.

Gable singled out Westbrook for his interception on a fourth down and four play that BC was trying to run to put the game away. The Wildcats subsequently drove down the field for the game-tying touchdown.

Gable singled out Solomon for his all around performance in the game, as he had 116 yards receiving and four touchdowns, including a pick six. Gable also singled out Kabreon Aldridge for scoring the game-winning touchdown on an 11-yard run.

SCHS Head Coach Darren Alford praised his team and his assistant coaches for the hard work they’ve put in getting to this point. “I get to watch the game. The coaches coach the game,” Alford said. “I sit back and just watch what happens most of the time. I make a decision here and there. I’m thankful for the staff I have, for our kids, for the school, for all that is done to help these guys get better.” Alford went on to thank GHSFD for recognizing the Wildcats.