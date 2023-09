Mrs. Dorothy Thornton Published 10:00 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Mrs. Dorothy Thornton, age 73 of Powder Springs passed on September 7, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the sanctuary of the Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church 1183 Georgia Hwy 26 Buena Vista, GA 31803

Services entrusted to Boston’s Funeral & Cremation Service, Stone Mountain, GA