Suzanne Singletary named SGTC Human Resources Director Published 2:51 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford announced that Suzanne Singletary has been selected to serve as the Human Resources Director for the college, effective immediately. She will be housed on the Americus campus and will report to SGTC Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe.

“On behalf of everyone at South Georgia Technical College, I would like to welcome Suzanne Singletary to Americus and to South Georgia Technical College. She brings a wealth of human resources knowledge to this position and we are excited that she is relocating to Americus,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford.

Suzanne Singletary was residing in Jacksonville, FL and comes to the college with 20-plus years of work experience and proven knowledge of executive leadership, problem-solving, and workflow prioritization in the Human Resources role.

She was an HR senior Consultant with ABC&T Management, LLC in Jacksonville, Florida from 2017. Her job was to set and implement strategic goals and initiatives to align with the company mission, values, and vision; maximize revenue and long-term net worth by producing results and performance and liaising with senior leadership to guide actions and manage people, operations, and offerings. She also hired skilled personnel and identified problems, made decisions, and interpreted results based on quantitative techniques.

Prior to working with ABC&T Management, Singletary was the Director of Compliance and Human Resources for Neighborhood Choice Financial Services in Norcross, GA for four years. She was also the Human Resource and Compliance Manager for Jacksonville Check Cashers in Jacksonville, Florida for eight years.

Singletary has a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Sociology from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, FL; and a Master of Arts (M.A.) in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix. She is a certified SHRM member and has AML Compliance Certification.

As the Human Resources Director, Singletary’s responsibilities will include implementing personnel policies to ensure compliance with Technical College System of Georgia policies and state and federal laws. She will serve as Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator to ensure workplace accommodation compliance; implement and monitor the recruitment and hiring process; prepare and monitor the college’s affirmative action plan; ensure compliance with Family and Medical Leave Act requirements; coordinate employee drug testing operations; process and verity new employee background and Homeland Security database checks and implement and monitor employee training programs. She will also process worker’s compensation claims and develop and maintain the employee handbook and employee resources link and any additional links and forms to remain current. Her duties will also include directing the provision of employee benefits in compliance with state and federal laws and performance management processes in addition to other duties as assigned.

Singletary is married to Bob Peterson and they have four grown children and five grandchildren. They are in the process of relocating to the Americus area.