Wildcats improve to 4-0 with trouncing of Central Talbotton Published 5:03 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

From Staff Reports

TALBOTTON, GA – The Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) took control of the game early and never looked back, as they trounced an overmatched Central Talbotton club 42-14 on Friday, September 15, at Central Talbotton High School.

With 8:04 to go in the first quarter, SCHS quarterback Jay Kanazawa threw a seven- yard touchdown pass to Sam Forehand. The extra point by Miguel Yanez was good and the Wildcats had a 7-0 lead.

Not long thereafter, the Wildcats struck again when Kanazawa threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Leggett. Yanez’s extra point was good and SCHS had a 14-0 lead with 6:16 to go in the first quarter.

A little less than two minutes later, the Wildcats struck again when Kanazawa threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Sims. The extra point by Yanez was good and the Wildcats led 21-0 with 4:44 to go in the first quarter.

Less than 30 seconds later, Kanazawa and the Wildcats struck again when he threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Connor Rhyne. The extra point was good and SCHS led 28-0 with 4:25 to go in the first quarter.

About three minutes later, the Wildcats added to their lead when running back Jeremiah Rogers ran the ball 27 yards for a touchdown. Yanez’s extra point was good and the Wildcats led 35-0 with 1:25 to go in the first quarter.

Then with 6:59 to go before halftime, the Wildcats scored another touchdown when quarterback Jake Little threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Hudson. The extra point by Yanez was good and the Wildcats were up 42-0 with 6:59 to go before halftime.

The Hawks finally got on the scoreboard with 2:28 to go before halftime when quarterback Rubin Henderson scored on a quarterback keeper from a yard out. Henderson also kicked the extra point and the Wildcats led 42-7.

Then with 9:12 to go in the game, the Hawks added another touchdown when running back Kentavious Strickland scampered 34 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was good, but the Wildcats had long decided the outcome of the game, as they went on to win 42-14.

SCHS (4-0) will begin region play this coming Friday, September 22, when they host Macon County. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.