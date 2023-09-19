SGTC Adult Education Holds Fall Advisory Committee Meeting Published 9:35 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By Pat Peacock

The South Georgia Technical College Adult Education advisory committee met recently in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Building on the SGTC campus. The purpose of the advisory committee is to assist South Georgia Technical College faculty and staff in continuous quality improvement of the Adult Education program. In the meeting SGTC Adult Education instructors discussed updates and information about program changes, enrollment, community activities and student news.

Representing SGTC at the meeting were faculty and staff from the SGTC Adult Education department including Dean of Adult Education Lillie Ann Winn, instructors Angela Kauffman and Tonya Visage, Career Services Specialist Tracy Israel, GED Chief Examiner Lisa Truitt, and Administrative Assistant Lisa Jordan.

The advisory committee also includes members of the community representing a variety of organizations. The committee is a crucial link that provides an avenue for South Georgia Technical College instructors to learn about changing conditions or technology in the workplace that can then be passed along to students that will enable them to be fully prepared upon graduation.

South Georgia Tech currently offers over 200 different associate degree, diploma, and short-term technical certificate of credit classes. Enroll today and get ahead in your chosen career. For more information about South Georgia Technical College and its programs of study, visit the website at www.southgatech.edu. Apply now. Fall C-term begins October 11.