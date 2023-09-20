Teresa Linn Downs Brazil Published 1:08 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Teresa Linn Downs Brazil, age 71 of Shady Dale, passed away at her home Friday, September 15, 2023. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home of Eatonton. The family will receive friend from 10:00 AM until the service time.

Linn was born on November 24, 1951 in Americus, GA to the late Fred Downs and the late Joyce Tye Downs. She enjoyed riding and showing horses and loved spending time with her family.

Linn is survived by her husband of 53 years Eric Brazil of Shady Dale, daughter Callie (and husband Charles) Lankford of Eatonton, son Kalen (and wife Rae) Brazil of Cochran, grandsons Bryce Brazil, Clate Brazil, Cash Lankford, and Luke Lankford, as well as several nieces and nephews.

