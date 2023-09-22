GSW’s bachelor’s degree in computer science accredited by ABET Published 6:54 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS —Georgia Southwestern State University’s (GSW) bachelor’s degree program in Computer Science has been accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology.

ABET accreditation assures that programs meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies, and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public.

“We are honored to receive this accreditation and proud to be associated with ABET,” stated Gaynor Cheokas, dean of GSW’s College of Business and Computing (COBAC). “The Department of Computing’s dedicated faculty are committed to the standards of continuous improvement. This endorsement aligns perfectly with our mission of producing well-educated and skilled graduates who are prepared to meet the demands of the ever-changing field of technology.”

Shannon Perry, assistant dean of COBAC and chair of the Department of Computing, expressed the faculty within the department have worked tirelessly to develop and refine a cutting-edge curriculum in computer science.

“With input and guidance from our advisory board, we have attained a balance of theoretical and practical learning experiences in the program. This achievement of accreditation by ABET is a testament of the dedication and commitment from each member toward COBAC’s mission to provide quality educational programs that help our students achieve success as students, excel as leaders in their careers, and fulfill their unique personal potential. It is an honor to be part of the team who has worked to see the vision transition to reality.”

Sought worldwide, ABET’s voluntary peer-review process is highly respected because it adds critical value to academic programs in the technical disciplines, where quality, precision and safety are of the utmost importance.

Developed by technical professionals from ABET’s member societies, ABET criteria focus on what students experience and learn. ABET accreditation reviews look at program curricula, faculty, facilities, and institutional support and are conducted by teams of highly skilled professionals from industry, academia and government, with expertise in the ABET disciplines.

ABET is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization with ISO 9001:2015 certification. It currently accredits 4,564 programs at 895 colleges and universities in 40 countries and areas.

More information about ABET, its member societies and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs can be found at www.abet.org.

For more information about GSW’s Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, visit gsw.edu/CS.