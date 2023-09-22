Lady Wildcats dominate in 13-0 win over Manchester Published 6:42 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) continued their theme of taking advantage of their opponents’ errors, as they took advantage of nine errors committed by Manchester. As a result, the Lady Wildcats would go on to shut out the Lady Blue Devils 13-0 on Thursday, September 21, at Wildcat Park.

In the bottom of the first inning, SCHS scored six runs on six hits. The big hit of the inning came from Emma Walker, who drove in two runs on an RBI double.

In the bottom of the second, the Lady Wildcats added two more runs on two hits. Destiny LeCroy led off the inning with a double and Emma Walker would drive in LeCroy on an RBI double. Alyssa Harry then reached on an error that allowed Walker to score. At this point, SCHS led 8-0.

Then in the bottom of the third, the Lady Wildcats put the game away by scoring five runs on three hits and taking advantage of three errors and a walk.

Emma Walker led the Lady Wildcats’ offense by going 2 for 2 at the plate with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Reece Bell also had a multi-hit game, as she went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored.

The Lady Wildcats used four pitchers in this game. Lizzie Barineau got the start in the circle and gave up no runs or hits with two strikeouts in one inning pitched. Alyssa Harry came on in relief of Barineau and pitched a scoreless inning with three strikeouts. Then Chloe Palmer came on in relief of Harry and gave up one hit and struck out one. Laney Dew was the final pitcher used by the Lady Wildcats. In her one inning, she gave up no runs on one hit.

SCHS will try to keep their winning ways going when they travel over to Cochran, Georgia to take on Bleckley County on Wednesday, September 27. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.