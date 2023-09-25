GSW Men’s Soccer Team falls at USC Aiken Published 6:47 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

From Staff Reports

AIKEN, SC – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team lost its second straight match, losing to Peach Belt Conference foe USC Aiken by the score of 2-1 on Saturday evening, September 23, in Aiken, South Carolina.

Both squads were locked in a defensive battle in the first half, resulting in a 0-0 tie.

GSW Junior Midfielder Damean Dominguez scored his first goal of the season on an assist from Axel-Ambrose Gravel that gave the Hurricanes the 1-0 lead to start the second half.

Momentum switched later in the half when the Pacers scored consecutive goals in two minutes. Diego scored the first goal in the 74th minute and Jose Rebadan scored the go-ahead goal two minutes later. That second goal ended up being the match’s final goal and it sealed the game for the Pacers.

GSW will be back home to take on Flagler College (1-4-2, 1-2) at 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday Night, September 27.