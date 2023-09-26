GSW raises over $110,000 from all 50 states on Day of Giving Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) raised a total of $110,669 during its fifth annual Day of Giving on Thursday, September 21.

A total of 448 gifts from 438 donors rolled in from 50 states and three countries for student scholarships and more. In 2023, GSW saw a 50 percent increase in donors, 40 percent increase in total gifts, and a 17 percent increase in dollars raised.

“This marks the fifth year Georgia Southwestern has held its Day of Giving,” said Stephen Snyder, executive director of the GSW Foundation and assistant vice president for Advancement. “The response we receive from the GSW family on campus, in the community and across the country gets better every year. Truly, I am grateful and amazed at the outpouring of support. This year, we raised more money than ever from more donors than ever and all 50 states (and a few countries). All I can say is GO CANES!”

During the 24-hour timeframe, GSW gained donors from all 50 U.S. states in its third attempt to “turn the map gold.” The GSW community rallied family and friends across the country to turn each state gold after a gift was received. The 50 states initiative is a fun and creative way to achieve more donor participation.

“I love seeing the energy and enthusiasm surrounding Day of Giving each year,” said GSW President Neal Weaver, Ph.D. “Thanks to the support and generosity from the Hurricane family across the nation, we had our most successful year yet! I am proud to watch the Hurricane family come together every year to make a difference in the lives of students and the future of Georgia Southwestern.”

In addition to online donations, Day of Giving supporters showed their Hurricane pride by dining at one of the restaurants and filling up their gas tank at one of the participating local businesses – all who donated a portion of their sales throughout the day to the campaign.

The Day of Giving Committee expresses appreciation to 1800, 2 Duke’s BBQ, The Alley, Booger Bottom, Carter’s Fried Chicken, Chick-fil-A Americus, Floyd’s Pub, Gyro City Mediterranean Grill, La Hacienda, Little Brother’s Bistro & Café, Monroe’s Hotdogs, Pat’s Place, Perry Brother’s Oil Company, Roman Oven Pizzeria, Rosemary & Thyme, Sweet Georgia Bakery & Café, The Fish House, The Sheppard House, and Wolf Creek Plantation for their generosity.

As another statement of support, Americus Mayor Lee Kinnamon signed a proclamation on September 14 declaring Thursday, September 21, 2023 as the fifth annual Day of Giving, recognizing GSW as a vital asset to the community and economic growth.

Day of Giving Committee members included Chelsea Collins, Kim Comer, Signe Coombs, Hailey Henderson, Hunter Peak, Kearston Holtzclaw, Sydney Scott, Angela Smith, Stephen Snyder, and Tracy Taylor.