Hurricanes Soccer Team ties Flagler College Published 4:30 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team (GSW) played to a 2-2 tie with Peach Belt Conference rival Flagler College on Wednesday night at Hurricane Field.

Most of the first half was a defensive struggle, with neither team having the advantage over the other. However, the tie was broken when Dante Johnson scored his first goal as a Hurricane.

The Saints fought back when Paul Hansen scored the tying goal 35 seconds later. Neither team could go ahead in the waning minutes of the first half and the score remained tied at 1-1 at halftime.

Much like the first half, both teams were involved in a stalemate until Jack Malleret broke the tie that gave the Canes the 2-1 lead with 23 minutes remaining in the match. However, jubilation turned into disappointment four minutes later when Hansen scored his second goal, tying the match at 2-2.

Neither team was able to score in the final 21 minutes and the match ended how it started with a tie.

With his first career goal, Johnson earned his fifth point of the season and he is currently third on the team in that category.

The Hurricanes will start a three game road trip starting with Peach Belt Conference foe Lander University (3-4-2, 2-1) at 3:30 P.M. on Saturday afternoon.