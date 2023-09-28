Lily Walker’s bat helps propel Schley County past Bleckley County Published 3:52 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

From Staff Reports

COCHRAN, GA – Schley County (SCHS) senior Lily Walker went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored in helping lead the Lady Wildcats to a 9-3 victory over Bleckley County (BC) on Wednesday, September 27, at Bleckley County High School.

In addition to Walker’s production, junior outfielder Dixie Justice also had a good day at the plate, as she went 3 for 4 with two runs scored.

The Lady Wildcats got on the scoreboard first with two runs in the top of the first on three hits. The big hit in the inning came off the bat of Destiny LeCroy, who belted a double to put runners at second and third. Lily Walker would later score on a wild pitch and Emma Walker would drive in another run on an RBI single.

In the top of the third inning, the Lady Wildcats added two more runs on two hits, including an RBI single from Lily Walker. Emma Walker would later drive in the fourth SCHS run of the game on a sacrifice Fly to right field.

The Lady Royals would respond in the bottom of the third with three runs of their own to cut the SCHS lead to 4-3, but the Lady Wildcats responded in the top of the sixth with an explosion of five runs on four hits and they took advantage of three errors. At this point, there was no way back for BC and the Lady Wildcats would go on to win by the score of 9-3.

Lizzie Barineau had a solid day in the circle for SCHS. She went the distance, giving up three runs on five hits and striking out three.

The Lady Wildcats will try to stay in the win column when they travel over to Buena Vista on Tuesday, October 3, to take on Marion County. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.