The Homecoming Parade Published 2:20 pm Saturday, September 30, 2023

The Homecoming Parade took place on Sept. 27th, starting at the Post Office, and looping downtown and returning to its beginning. Several onlookers talked about their reactions. Flashing police lights reflected off the old brick work, and the band’s instruments boomed as they marched through the streets.

Prior to the parade, high school coach Johnny Genwright talked about his team’s involvement. His players were crowded into the back of a white F-250.

“I have nine seniors that graduated, so I have a young group coming up this year. The best thing that I did see this summer is that they were competing, and we were able to compete.”

He talked about the upcoming year.

“I’m looking forward to the season this year.”

Kernal Cook talked about the ROTC cadets that were about to take part in the parade. When asked how many cadets were participating, he answered:

“Right now, we probably got about 85 cadets in our program, come the second semester, we’re almost close to two hundred cadets.”

He talked about the program.

“They start in the ninth grade, and they start in what we call a LET 1 class, and then it goes to tenth grade, LET 2, and then LET 3 and then LET 4. It’s a cadet run program, and each year they gain more responsibility and more maturity. Eventually, we develop them into better leaders.”

He described how they would participate in the parade.

“They’re marching, and they’re going to be calling cadence.”

Several onlookers crowded around the sides of the streets. When asked which was her favorite float, Natashia Cooper replied:

“I like them all, to tell you the truth, but I’m more into the band.”

When asked about other highlights, she responded:

“I liked the girls dancing, but I also liked the girls from the homecoming parade. Nice cars.”

Barbara Baisden-Mitchell has been a teacher for sixteen years, teaching healthcare science. When asked how it went, she responded:

“It’s been going well. The children have really been participating in the dress out days, they really get into the spirit of homecoming week.”

She gave insight into the planning and the range of participants.

“We’ve had a better turnout than we’ve had in awhile because COVID kind of slowed us down, but we’ve had a good turnout this time. The children enjoy getting everything together for the parade as well, and so do the adults.”

Baisden-Mitchell talked about the organizations involved in the parade.

“We have the band, some of the football players came in, we have class representatives, the homecoming king and queen candidates, the different CTSO’s which are the career technical student organizations, HOSA, which is the healthcare science, FCCLA, Future Business Leaders, of America, DECA, we even had the SkillsUSA program. All of the advisors for those organizations are here as well. My organization is HOSA. I’m one of the assistant cheer coaches as well.”

Sargent Brooks, with the City of Americus police department was out to help ensure safety. When asked how it went, he replied:

“The parade appears to have gone well. A lot of folks enjoying it.”

He talked about helping.

“Normally when they request our assistance, we give assistance the best way we can.”

After the parade, Autumn Bryent stated her favorite float.

“I really loved the Scooby Doo float, and the jungle themed float.”

Korbyn Willock commented next.

“I am Mrs. Skill for SkillUSA. I was part of the float, jungle themed, welcome to the Jungle.”

Amber Bryent talked about the band.

“I really liked the band. We were behind the band, but you could see and hear them.”