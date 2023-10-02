Big fifth inning dooms Lady Raiders against SGA Published 9:52 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

From Staff Reports

DAMASCUS, GA – Over the first four innings of play, the Southland Academy Softball Team (SAR) was able to hang with the Lady Warriors of Southwest Georgia Academy (SGA). Up until the fifth inning, the Lady Raiders only trailed SGA 1-0, but in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Lady Warriors scored six runs and took advantage of five walks and three errors. This would lead to an 8-0 loss for the Lady Raiders on Monday, October 2, in Damascus, GA.

It was not a good day in the field for the Lady Raiders, as they committed a total of four errors in the game.

SAR also struggled offensively, as they went scoreless for the game and had only three hits. Gracie Usher, Landry Hart and Gracie Wilson were the only Lady Raiders to earn hits in the contest. The Lady Raiders had a tough time hitting against SGA starting pitcher Aubrey Holloman. Holloman allowed only three hits with a walk and 12 strikeouts in six innings pitched.

SAR used three pitchers in the contest. Riley McRee got the start in the circle and gave up a run on two hits with a walk in a little over two innings pitched. Ila Johnson came on in relief of McRee and gave up two runs with two walks in a little over an inning of pitching. Camille Cochran was the third and final pitcher used by SAR. In a little over an inning pitched, Cochran gave up five runs on two hits with three walks.

Coming into Monday’s game with the Lady Warriors, SAR (8-11) was on a two-game winning streak. They will look to start another winning streak when they travel down to Valwood on Tuesday, October 3, to take on the Lady Valiants. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.