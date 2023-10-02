Unable to tame the cats; GSW falls to Lander 1-0 Published 7:50 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

From Staff Reports

GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s soccer team lost their second straight match, as they fell 1-0 to Peach Belt Conference Rival Lander University this past Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Bobcats scored the match’s only goal in the first 17 minutes of the contest.

GSW played tough, not allowing a goal in the final 63 minutes of the match, but they could not capitalize on their scoring opportunities.

The Lady Bobcats outshot the Hurricanes 9-7, but the Lady Hurricanes held the advantage in corner kicks 7-5.

GSW will stay on the road to take on Talladega College in a non-conference midweek match at 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday afternoon, October 4.