Area Beat Report October 2, 2023
Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bowens, Anthony Kendrick (In Jail), 24, Failure to Appear/Obstructing of officers/Possession of Marijuana/Illegal possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute/Possession and use of drug related objects/Failure to obey signs or control devices/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Brooken, Toquenus Dramir (In Jail), 34, Conspiracy to commit a felony/Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
- Campbell, Jatavious Deshawn (In Jail), 18, Criminal Trespass
10/2
- 110 Hwy 280 East at Gas N Go at 1:12 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 225 Hospital St. at 7:16 a.m., Accident Report
- 2498 Hwy 27 East at 8:04 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 105 Southwestern Circle at 11:10 a.m., Welfare Check
- 154 Lawhorn Circle at 4:20 p.m., Theft
- 247 GA Hwy 49 S Lot J at 4:21 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 131 Lexington Circle at 11:27 p.m., Welfare Check
- US Hwy 19 N at GA Hwy 377 at 11:33 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for tinted tag cover violation
- 134 Jasmine Dr. at 11:54 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 257 Shiloh Rd. at 12:01 a.m., Damage to Property/Driving too fast for conditions/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license
- 130 Lonnie Lane at Apt. 129 at 12:15 a.m., Information for officer
- 364 Lower Five Points Rd. at 2:45 a.m., 911 Hang up
10/3
- GA Hwy 49 South at Arch Helms Rd. at Arch Helms Rd. at 7:18 a.m., Deer Accident Report