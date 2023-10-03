Area Beat Report October 2, 2023

Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bowens, Anthony Kendrick (In Jail), 24, Failure to Appear/Obstructing of officers/Possession of Marijuana/Illegal possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute/Possession and use of drug related objects/Failure to obey signs or control devices/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Brooken, Toquenus Dramir (In Jail), 34, Conspiracy to commit a felony/Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
  • Campbell, Jatavious Deshawn (In Jail), 18, Criminal Trespass

 

10/2

  • 110 Hwy 280 East at Gas N Go at 1:12 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 225 Hospital St. at 7:16 a.m., Accident Report
  • 2498 Hwy 27 East at 8:04 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 105 Southwestern Circle at 11:10 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 154 Lawhorn Circle at 4:20 p.m., Theft
  • 247 GA Hwy 49 S Lot J at 4:21 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 131 Lexington Circle at 11:27 p.m., Welfare Check
  • US Hwy 19 N at GA Hwy 377 at 11:33 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for tinted tag cover violation
  • 134 Jasmine Dr. at 11:54 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 257 Shiloh Rd. at 12:01 a.m., Damage to Property/Driving too fast for conditions/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license
  • 130 Lonnie Lane at Apt. 129 at 12:15 a.m., Information for officer
  • 364 Lower Five Points Rd. at 2:45 a.m., 911 Hang up

10/3

  • GA Hwy 49 South at Arch Helms Rd. at Arch Helms Rd. at 7:18 a.m., Deer Accident Report

 

 

