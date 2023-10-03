Barineau’s stellar pitching performance leads Lady Wildcats past Marion County Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

BUENA VISTA, GA – Schley County (SCHS) starting pitcher Lizzie Barineau struck out 10 batters and surrendered just two runs on eight hits over seven innings pitched in leading the Lady Wildcats to a 5-2 victory over Marion County on Tuesday, October 3, at Marion County High School.

“I can’t say enough about Lizzie Barineau pitching for us,” SCHS Head Coach Jody Sellars said. “She is a key factor for us. She has executed pitches to a level that she hasn’t in the past. She has really been lights out for us and she has been a Bulldog.

When we play defense behind her and figure out how to score runs, we’re pretty dangerous. I like my chances. We’ve got to go finish the drill Thursday against Taylor County.”

Should the Lady Wildcats defeat Taylor County on Thursday, they will have secured another region championship.

In the early innings, the Lady Wildcats’ offense caught fire. In the top of the first inning, they scored two runs on two hits and took advantage of a walk. With a runner on third and nobody out, Lily Walker singled to right field, scoring Dixie Justice from third. Destiny LeCroy would reach first base by way of a single and then steal second. While that was taking place, Lily Walker was able to steal home plate to give the Lady Wildcats a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the second inning, Walker struck again with a two-run single to give the Lady Wildcats a 4-0 lead.

SCHS was able to hold the Lady Eagles scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning, when MC scored two runs on two hits and took advantage of an error, making the score 4-2 in favor of SCHS.

However, the Lady Wildcats had a response in the top of the seventh, as they were able to add an insurance run on LeCroy’s RBI double. In the bottom half of the inning, Barineau was able to retire three of the four batters she faced to secure the victory for SCHS.

“We came out swinging the bats and executing some bunts, small game things that we talked about doing and got some runs quick,” Sellars said. “We kind of seemed to get away from our approach that we had early in the game at the plate. Fortunately, it was enough.”

Offensively, Lily Walker and Destiny LeCroy, who both went 2 for 4 at the plate, led the Lady Wildcats. LeCroy drove in a run on an RBI double and Walker drove in three runs.

The Lady Wildcats (14-6-1) will try to secure another region championship when they travel up to Butler on Thursday, October 5, to take on Taylor County. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.