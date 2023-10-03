Sumter Cycling to host bicycle ride fundraiser this Saturday, October 7 Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – This second annual event raises funds for Deep South Canine Rescue. Choose from a 67-mile route (8:30 am), a 27-mile route (9:00 am), or a 5-mile route (10:00 am). All three of the rides will be starting in Ellaville, GA. Registration includes t-shirt (while-supplies-last for registrations after September 1), snacks, and lunch.

While this event will serve as October’s “First Saturday Ride”, unlike the monthly casual rides, riders will need to register for this event. As a fundraiser event, riders also get the satisfaction of knowing that they have helped in “saving lives four paws at a time”! For more information and to register, go to www.sumtercycling.org.

The following week, Sumter Cycling will present its annual On the Move Challenge.

Anyone can Bike, walk/run, or roll their way into this free competition, Contestants must submit miles that they move during the challenge period (Oct 13-15) to earn points and prizes. Contestants can form a team from an entity such as a workplace, school, or church — and all participants also compete on the individual scoreboard.

Weekend Kickoff – Friday, Oct. 13, 7:30-9:30 am, Public Safety Building

Grab swag on your way to work, school, or wherever you bike, walk, or roll

Ride with the Mayor – Friday, Oct. 13, 6pm, Rylander Park

1-mile family-friendly, police escorted group ride with the mayor; then free pizza

Competition open to anyone who lives or works in Sumter or adjacent counties. Watch for more information soon (or visit our website now). Hope to see you “on the move“! \To learn more and to register, go to www.sumtercycling.org.