Cosmetology and Barbering Advisory Committee at SGTC Published 5:02 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s (SGTC) barbering and cosmetology program advisory committees jointly met recently on the college’s Americus campus to discuss the current state of the programs and the industry as a whole.

The purpose of the advisory committee is to assist South Georgia Tech faculty and staff in continuous quality improvement of the college’s beauty programs. SGTC’s barbering instructor, Andre Robinson, and cosmetology instructor, Dorothea Lusane-McKenzie, provided the committee with updates and information about program changes, enrollment, community activities, and student news.

The advisory committee members provide information to SGTC faculty and staff about suggested improvements in curriculum, new training opportunities that are available in the marketing field, new technology, employment/internship opportunities available for students, and salary levels students may anticipate upon graduation.

Members present at the advisory committee meeting included: Hope Glover, Instructor Trainee; Martha Bruce of KB’s Beauty Salon; Kimberly Harris of Kim’s Beauty Palace in Montezuma; Octavious Johnson of Grind Time Barber and Beauty in Albany; and Johnathan Rodriquez, Barbering student. Also present were SGTC Academic Dean, Dr. David Finley, and Alecia Pinckney, Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of Academic Affairs.

The advisory committee is a crucial link that provides an avenue for South Georgia Tech instructors to learn about changing conditions or technology in the workplace that can then be passed along to students that will enable them to be fully prepared upon graduation.

South Georgia Tech currently offers over 200 different associate degree, diploma, and short-term technical certificate of credit classes.