TEDxGeorgiaSouthwesternU to hold second annual event October 20 Published 2:27 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS, GA (October 5, 2023) – TEDx enthusiasts are invited to Georgia Southwestern State University’s (GSW) second annual TEDxGeorgiaSouthwesternU event on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. for an evening of dialogue and inspiration centered around the theme Leaving Your Mark.

This is a public event with a limited audience and will be held in GSW’s Magnolia Manor Nursing Auditorium inside the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex. The evening will feature an incredible line-up of speakers on topics ranging from social belonging to health and healing to influencing others and overcoming adversity. The event will also be livestreamed.

The independently produced event, operated under a license from TED, is organized by GSW faculty and staff volunteers and is aimed to give people a forum to share their passions, ideas and experiences. The speakers are excited to bring their unique stories to life.

Speakers include:

Andrew Greer, singer, songwriter, producer, author, tv & podcast host

“Social Belonging: The Power of Loving Your Neighbor”

Jeremy Wicker, assistant director of Greek Life and Leadership, GSW

“The Towel and the Bowl: The Power of Humility”

Robin Humphreys, owner, Phoenix Heart Healing

“The Healing Power of Creativity: Overcoming Depression Through Art”

Chase Burnfin ‘15, certified public accountant, EIS Holdings

“From the Cotton Field to the Corporate World: Finding Your Calling”

Isaiah Dunschee ’23, record label owner, 7.1.7 Creations

“How to Just Do It, with Fear”

Tylah Kalukango, GSW student, middle grades education major

“Your Glass is Half Full and Rising, If You Can Influence Others”

Zoe Willis, GSW student and softball player, psychology major

“Transforming Adversity into Advantage: Reflections of a Student-Athlete”

This is the only TEDx event scheduled in the Southwest Georgia region this year. The event’s organizers hope TEDxGeorgiaSouthwesternU will provide opportunities for the larger regional community as well as the local Americus and GSW communities.

“This event is an amazing opportunity to connect the university, community and online audience together through inspiring stories and innovative ideas,” said Hailey Henderson, organizer for this year’s event. “TEDx provides a platform for our small community to express new perspectives and influence positive change through personal experiences and academic expertise. From planning to marketing to production, everyone involved plays a critical role in the event’s success, and I am excited to work with such a talented group.”

More information:

Tickets are on sale now at gsw.edu/TEDx. VIP admission is $100 which includes admission, VIP seating, VIP Lounge access with open bar and hors d’oeuvres, and a TEDx t-shirt. General admission tickets are $25, and student tickets are $10. Tickets are limited so get yours today.

The event will be livestreamed via TEDxGeorgiaSouthwesternU’s YouTube channel.

For more information about the event, speakers, and sponsorships, visit www.gsw.edu/TEDx or contact TEDx@gsw.edu.

About TEDx, x = independently organized event

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.