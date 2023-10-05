The Perfect Strom; Lady Hurricanes defeat Talladega College 4-0 Published 3:04 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

From Staff Reports

TALLADEGA Ala. — The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s soccer team (GSW) defeated Talladega College 4-0 on Wednesday night, October 4.

Siara Moore scored her first goal as a Hurricane in the first seven minutes of the match, which gave GSW the early 1-0 lead. The Lady Hurricanes did not score again in the first half.

The first 17 minutes of the second half was a defensive battle until Moore scored her second goal of the match and gave the Lady Hurricanes momentum going forward.

Three minutes later, Moore earned her fifth point of the match by earning an assist on a goal from Krystal Elie.

GSW scored their final goal on a penalty kick from Teresa Rodriguez in the final five and a half minutes of the match.

Alana Beddow had an excellent performance between the pipes for the Lady Hurricanes, as she saved all nine shots attempted by Talladega and earned her fifth shut out of the season.

GSW returns home to face off against Columbus State University in a Peach Belt Conference match on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Hurricane Field.