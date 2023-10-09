Furlow Charter girls and boys cross country teams finish second at Red Flame Classic Published 8:36 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

From Staff Reports

ROCHELLE, GA – Both the Furlow Charter (FC) Falcons and Lady Falcons cross country teams finished in second place at the annual Red Flame Classic held in Rochelle, GA on Thursday, October 5.

The Lady Falcons finished as the meet runner-up with a total of 66 points and the Westfield School won the meet with 49 points. On the boys’ side, the Falcons finished in second place with 83 points, while Highland Christian Academy won the meet with 28 points.

The Schley County (SCHS) Wildcats and Lady Wildcats also competed in the Red Flame Classic. The Lady Wildcats finished in sixth place with 151 points and the Wildcats finished in 11th place with a total of 276 points.

As far as individual runners were concerned, FC’s Maria Kilheffer had another strong outing for the Lady Falcons, as she finished in fourth place with a time of 23:06. Isadora Canton of Wilcox County won the girls’ race and finished in a time of 19:47. Kilheffer’s teammate, Elizabeth Arizmendi, finished in 10th place with a time of 23:58. Schley County’s Mallory Crenshaw finished four spots behind Arizmendi with a time of 24:51 and FC’s Karen Perez finished four spots behind Crenshaw in a time of 26:22.

Perez’s teammate, Addison Drinnon, finished in 25th place out of 78 competitors in a time of 27:28 and FC’s Ashley Narvaez finished in 30th place in a time of 28:22.

Other Furlow Charter and Schley County female athletes who turned in strong performances are as follows:

Payton Goodin (SCHS) 29:55

Kaleigh Johnson (SCHS) 29:56

Syruis Zhang (FC) 30:03

Emily Wilder (SCHS) 30:58

Brandi Ardon (FC) 31:52

Britton Cox (SCHS) 31:55

Lily Harris (SCHS) 32:29

Litzy Alejo (FC) 34:12

Abby Kirkland (SCHS) 35:08

Shelby Barfield (SCHS) 35:32

On the boys’ side, FC’s Dennis Gonzalez finished in fifth place with a new personal record (PR) of 18:22. Gonzalez’s teammate, Ian Biedermann, finished four spots back in ninth place with a new PR of 18:29. Ibis Gonzalez was right behind Biedermann in 10th place with a new PR of 18:33 and Haydn Wright finished right behind Biedermann with a new PR of 18:50. Other Furlow Charter, Southland Academy (SA) and Schley County male athletes that turned in strong performances are as follows: