Hurricanes surrender four second half goals in loss at North Georgia

Published 9:57 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

The 2023 GSW Men’s Soccer Team fell to 2-6-2 overall and 0-4-2 in the Peach Belt Conference as the result of their 5-0 loss at North Georgia. Photo by Ken Gustafson

From Staff Reports

 

DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team surrendered four second-half goals on Saturday afternoon against the University of North Georgia en route to a 5-0 Peach Belt Conference defeat at the UNG Soccer Complex.

GSW (2-6-2, 0-4-2 PBC) kept the match scoreless until the 34th minute when Michael Walsh scored to give the Nighthawks a 1-0 lead at the halftime break. Then Santiago Cano scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute to open the floodgates to a disastrous final 45 minutes for the Hurricanes. UNG added a score 37 seconds later with a second goal by Cano and followed that up with additional goals in the 65th and 80th minutes by Tyler Vitelli and Payge Sinclair respectively.

The five-goal margin matches the largest defeat in the all-time series against UNG (5-5-2, 2-2-2 PBC), which was last suffered in 2019. The last opponent to score four goals in a half against the Hurricanes was UNG in the COVID spring season of 2021.

The Hurricanes will take to the highway on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. non-conference match at Florida Southern (4-2-4). The Mocs are coming off a 3-0 win against No. 10 Rollins College.

 

