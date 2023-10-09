Seven-run first inning propels Lady Wildcats to victory over Hawkinsville Published 9:32 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

ELLAVILLE – After getting shut out by Taylor County 9-0 last Thursday, the Schley County Lady Wildcats came into their game against Hawkinsville (HHS) ready to send their seven seniors out on a positive note, as it was Senior Day at Schley County. Thanks to a seven-run explosion by SCHS in the first inning, they were able to do just that, as they would go on to defeat HHS 10-2 on Monday, October 9.

“It was nice tonight on Senior Night to take momentum early and hold momentum throughout the game,” SCHS Head Coach Jody Sellars said. “The girls did swing the bats well. We know we are capable of doing that. We’ve had some ebbs and flows offensively throughout the year and we’ve doe it defensively as well. They key is to get hot at the right time and if we can play like that consistently here for the next few weeks, I like our chances.”

The Lady Wildcats got things going in the bottom of the first by scoring seven runs on four hits and they took advantage of two walks and two errors. That enabled SCHS to set the tone for the rest of the game, as they would score two more runs in the third and another in the fourth to capture the 10-2 victory.

Both teams had a total of eight hits, but the Lady Wildcats were able to take advantage of five errors committed by the Lady Red Devils.

Dixie Justice, Lily Walker and Destiny LeCroy each had two hits in the ball game to lead the Lady Wildcats’ offense. Walker went 2 for 2 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while LeCroy went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Justice went 2 for 3 at the plate and scored two runs.

SCHS starting pitcher Lizzie Barineau once again had a strong outing in the circle for the Lady Wildcats. She gave up two runs on eight hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Thanks to this 10-2 victory, the Lady Wildcats’ seven seniors, Lily Walker, Kayleigh Cox, Abby Sellers, Lizzie Barineau, Destiny LeCroy, Brenna Jacobs and Emma Walker all went out with a victory in their last regular season home game.

SCHS (14-7-1) will now prepare for the upcoming GHSA Class A Division 2 State Playoffs.