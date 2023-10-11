Ms. Sue Statham, age 80, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at her home in Americus.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 7 from the graveside in Oak Grove Cemetery. Rev. Wendy Peacock officiated.

The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Chad Hodges, Chris Crenshaw, Brandon Crenshaw, Gabe Shadrick, Tyler Shadrick, Bentley Shadrick, Axel Hodges, and Landen Crenshaw.

In lieu of food items, the family asks that you consider a charitable contribution in memory of Sue Statham to an organization of your choice.

Born December 2, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Ben Fred Statham and the late Elmer Buchanan Statham, both from Americus.

Sue grew up in Americus in Sumter County and attended the Americus School System at Furlow Grammar School, Rees Park Middle School, and finishing at Americus High School in 1960. She graduated from Georgia Southwestern College, earning advanced degrees from Troy State College, Mercer’s Walter F. George School of Law, and Columbus State College.

A member of Andrew Chapel Methodist Church, Sue also held membership and leadership roles in The Pilot Club, The Exchange Club, Sumter County Citizens for Fair Treatment, Visions for Sumter County, Council for the Prevention of Child Abuse, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Georgia Parenting Instructor’s Association. She earned a pilot’s license at Souther Field Airport, worked for a time in the Sumter County area with “Babies Can’t Wait”, and taught preschool at Eastview in Americus.

Sue engaged in several small businesses: Glass with Class, Fantasy Glass and Frames, and Fred’s Auto Service. She retired after teaching middle and high school Biology and working as a school counselor for 25 years in Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia.

She married Warren F. Hodges, Sr. and four children were born of this marriage: Warren F. Hodges, Jr., Fred S. Hodges, Sr., Susan H. Crenshaw, and John O. Statham, Sr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Fred S. Hodges, Sr.; grandson John Hodges; and sisters: Kathrine “Kay” Statham Ansley and Bonnie Statham Peirce.

Survivors include her children: Warren F. Hodges, Jr. of Americus, Susan H. Crenshaw (Kenneth) of Americus, and John O. Statham, Sr. (Becky Munn) of Ellijay; grandchildren: Warren F. Hodges, III “Trey” of Destin, FL, Chad G. Hodges (Jami) of Ellaville, Tiffany A. Hodges of Sevierville, TN, Fred S. Hodges, Jr. (Leigha) of Panama City, FL, Dustin C. Hodges of Americus, Eric D. Hodges of Ellaville, Tori D. Hodges of Americus, Tristah E. Hodges of Americus, Milley B. Hodges of Americus, Cathy C. Shadrick (Charles) of Ellaville, Christopher E. Crenshaw of Ellaville, Kenneth “Brandon” Crenshaw (Megan) of Montezuma, and John “O’Brien” Statham, Jr. of Tampa, FL; a number of great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

To sign our online guestbook and express your condolences to the family, please visit www. hancockfuneralhomeinc.com

Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements for Ms. Sue Statham.