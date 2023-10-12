Area Beat Report October 11, 2023

Published 3:04 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Allen, Zyreich Rashaud (In Jail), 24, Failure to yield right of way turning/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance with intent to distribute
  • Carrillo, Artemio (In Jail), 44, Sentenced to serve four days
  • Dawson, Alayasia Toineisha (Bonded Out), 25, County Disorderly Conduct
  • Hoskins, Koesha Deniya (Bonded Out), 25, DUI-Alcohol/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Headlight requirements
  • Newman, Lester Errol (In Jail), 67, Failure to report striking fixed object/Failure to yield right of way to vehicle/Hit and run-duty of driver to stop at scene of accident
  • Reddick, Christopher Jujuan (Rebook), Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Headlight Requirements/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Sanders, Robert Lee (In Jail), 34, Criminal Trespass
  • Walker, Tatrevus Rayshawn (Dismissed), 22, Criminal Trespass

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/11

  • GA Hwy 280 E at Brickyard Rd. at 2:47 a.m., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 280 E at Brickyard Rd. at 2:51 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • GA State Route 3 at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 6:06 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for tail light requirements
  • GA Hwy 27 and Overlook Rd. at 8:07 a.m., Warning for speeding
  • Bumphead Rd. at School Zone at 8:16 a.m., Warning for driving on wrong side of roadway
  • 137 Pecan Terrace at 11:09 a.m., Welfare check
  • Brady Rd. at Tommy Hooks Rd. at 11:14 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 110 Hwy 280 West at 4:39 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 900 South GA Tech Parkway at 4:43 p.m., Civil Disturbance
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 7:43 p.m., Entering Auto
  • 100 US Hwy 19 N at J and M Tank Lines at 8:14 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 100 Page Dr. at 8:25 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 403 Middle River Rd. at 9:08 p.m., Welfare Check
  • GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Post 2 at 12:47 a.m., Welfare Check

 

