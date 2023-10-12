Hurricanes earn 2-2 draw at Florida Southern Published 3:54 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

From Staff Reports

LAKELAND, FL – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team played to a 2-2 tie against Florida Southern (FS) on Wednesday night, October 11.

The first half ended in a 0-0 stalemate, as neither team was able to gain the advantage over the other.

FS took the lead seven minutes into the second half on a goal by Nyles Lockridge. However, GSW fought back and tied the game on a goal by Chris Salamatou and both teams were back to even.

The Moccasins retook the lead with 11 minutes left in the match on a goal by Jay Skelcher-Maxwell, but GSW did not take it lying down, as Salamatou scored his second goal in the final 24 seconds of the match.

With his two goals Wednesday night, Salamatou moved to second place all time in school history, scoring 16 goals in his career.

The Hurricanes (2-6-3, 0-4-2 PBC) will carry the momentum back home on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. Homecoming Peach Belt Conference match against USC Aiken (1-8-1, 1-5 PBC). The Pacers are coming off a 2-0 loss against North Georgia.