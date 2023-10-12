Lady Hurricanes fall to 11th-ranked Flagler 4-0 Published 3:28 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

From Staff Reports

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL — The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s soccer team (GSW) fell to Peach Belt Conference rival Flagler College (FC) on Wednesday night by the score of 4-0.

Paige Churchill scored the Lady Saints’ first goal in the sixth minute of the match and at that point, FC never lost the lead.

The Lady Saints got two more goals from Andrea Fernandez and Maddie Poole within two minutes of each other. By halftime, the Lady Hurricanes trailed 3-0.

GSW gave up another goal in the final 34 minutes of the match, as Churchill scored her second goal of the contest.

The Lady Hurricanes were stymied all night and were unable to match goals with FC.

Flagler held the shot advantage over GSW 16-3 and both teams recorded two corner kicks.

GSW will look to put the loss behind them, as they return home to take on USC Aiken in a Homecoming Peach Belt Conference match at 5:00 P.M. on Saturday at Hurricane Field.