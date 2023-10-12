South Georgia Tech Jets Booster Club Tip-Off event successful Published 2:13 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Approximately 100 individuals attended the South Georgia Technical College Jets Booster Club 2023 Tip Off banquet recently in the James S. Peters Gymnasium (The Hangar) at South Georgia Technical College in Americus.

All Jets Booster Club members, prospective members, guests and interested persons were invited to attend the “Tip-Off Event” which featured a Low Country Boil Dinner and door prizes. Individuals had the opportunity to meet and greet the Jets and Lady Jets coaches, basketball players and watch a shooting and slam dunk exhibition.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford and Jets Booster Club President Martha Arrington greeted everyone and thanked the community members for their support of the Jets and Lady Jets. “Thank you for being here tonight and thank you for your support of our college and our athletes. We appreciate what each of you mean to the success of the overall college as well as the athletic program,” said Dr. Watford.

There were a lot of new faces on both of the SGTC Jets and Lady Jets basketball teams and coaching staffs and President Watford challenged the players and the coaches to continue the winning traditions established at SGTC.

SGTC new Athletic Director and Lady Jets head basketball coach Jason Carpenter also thanked everyone for coming out to meet and support the Jets and Lady Jets. He acknowledged that he had some big shoes to fill and he encouraged everyone to come out and support the teams this season as he introduced the members of the 2023 – 2024 Lady Jets.

Jets head coach Chris Ballauer introduced the new members of his coaching staff, George Ross, Jr. and David Gale. He also presented the members of the Jets 2023 – 2024 team to the crowd and admitted that this was a fun group to coach and watch play. The Jets struggled last year, but finished seventh in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association. They were 8 – 22 overall.

Both teams have been participating in exhibition scrimmages this month. The Jets will travel to Orlando for a scrimmage on October 13 and then travel to Middle Georgia State University for another scrimmage on October 18.

The Lady Jets will open the season on the road on November 1, at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City and then host Chattahoochee Valley Community College at home in a double-header on November 11 at 5 p.m.

The Jets travel to Gulf Coast on November 1, and then will host ASA Prep at home on November 4. They host Tallahassee Community College on November 6, at 7:30 p.m. and then will have the Jets Veterans Day Classic on November 10 and 11. The Jets play Florida Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. on November 10 and Coastal Alabama on November 11. They will also face Chattahoochee Valley Community College at home on November 18 at 3 p.m.

For more information on joining the Jets Booster Club contact Athletic Director Jason Carpenter at 229-931-2039 or Terri Battle at 229-931-2719. Membership fees can also be mailed to South Georgia Technical College, Attn: Jets Booster Club, 900 South Georgia Tech Parkway, Americus, GA 31709.

The Jets Booster club has various levels of membership: Flight Crew: $75; Co-Pilots – $125; Pilot- $250; Corporate Jet – $500; and Private Jet- $1,000 and Airforce One – $1500. A flight crew receives a t-shirt and concessions punch card; the co-pilot level receives two t-shirts and concessions punch card; the pilot level receives a polo shirt, t-shirt, concessions punch card and $50 Jets bucks; Corporate Jet Club members receive a pullover, polo shirt, t-shirt, concessions punch card and $100 of Jets Bucks; and the Private Jet level includes two pullovers, two polo shirts, two t-shirts, concessions punch card, $200 in Jets Bucks and a banner in the gymnasium. The Air Force One level includes all of the Private Jet level plus advertising on digital scoreboard. Jets Bucks are gift certificates that are redeemable at the SGTC Bookstore or Souvenir Shop.