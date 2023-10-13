Southland softball seniors honored on Senior Day Published 5:34 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy softball team (SAR) was not able to play its final regular season game against Covenant Academy on Thursday, October 12, but that did not stop Head Coach Blaze Hargrove and the Lady Raiders from honoring their three seniors: Landry Hart, Mary Katherine Saratsiotis and Gracie Wilson.

Hart earned All-Region honors during her sophomore and junior years and was a GIAA All-Star her senior year. Hart plans to go to college, where she will major in Pre-Dental.

Mary Katherine Saratsiotis played softball for the Lady Raiders for the past four years. After graduation, Saratsiotis plans to go to college, with hopes of eventually attending law school.

The third senior to be honored was Gracie Wilson. Wilson played softball for the Lady Raiders for three years. After graduation, Wilson plans to attend Georgia Southern and major in business.

The Lady Raiders will travel up to Loganville, GA on Saturday, October 14, to take on George Walton Academy in the first round of the GIAA Class AAA State Playoffs. The first pitch of Game 1 is slated to begin at 12 p.m. Saturday.