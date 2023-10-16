Furlow Charter cross country teams finish second overall at Southland Raider Run Published 5:04 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Both the Furlow Charter (FC) boys and girls cross country teams finished second overall at the annual Southland Raider Run on Saturday, October 14, at Southland Academy.

The FC girls finished in second place with a total of 61 points, which was 13 points behind meet winners Lagrange High School, who scored 48 points. On the boys’ side, the Falcons finished in second place with a total of 90 points, just eight points shy of meet winners Sherwood Christian, who won the meet with 82 points. In the sport of cross country, the goal as a team is to score the fewest points possible.

Individually, FC’s Ibis Gonzalez set a new school record of 18:02. The record had been previously set by his older brother, Edwin Gonzalez. Ibis Gonzalez crossed the finish line in fourth place. Graham Harrod of Crisp Academy won the individual boys’ championship with a time of 17:23.

Ibis’s brother, Dennis Gonzalez, finished in sixth place with a time of 18:07. Gonzalez’s teammate, Ian Biedermann, finished in 11th place in a time of 18:25.

The next FC runner to cross the finish line was Haydn Wright, who finished 23rd out of 121 competitors with a time of 19:44.

Schley County was also competing in this meet and the Wildcats finished in 10th place as a team with 248 points. The first Wildcat to cross the finish line was Markus Sowell. Sowell finished 26th out of 121 competitors in a time of 20:07. Other Falcons and Wildcats who turned in strong performances in this meet are as follows:

Sterling Blanchard (SCHS) 21:46

Cole Bartholome (FC) 22:14

London Lee (SCHS) 23:05

Hudson Barker (SCHS) 23:46

Ty Grace (SCHS) 24:15.40

Wiley Stewart (FC) @4:15.50

Eli Grace (SCHS) 24:26

Chase Owens (SCHS) 24:59

Antonio Arencibia (SCHS) 25:38

Jayden Monford (SCHS) 27:54

Tray Thomas (SCHS) 29:34

Kyler Walton (SCHS) 31:33

On the girls’ side, FC’s Maria Kilheffer finished in third place in a time of 22:15. Kilheffer’s teammate, Elizabeth Arizmendi, earned herself a top 10 finish by finishing in eighth place in a time of 23:28, which was a new PR (personal record) for her.

Schley County also competed in this meet and finished in fifth place as a team. Mallory Crenshaw was the first Lady Wildcat to cross the finish line. Crenshaw finished in 13th place with a time of 24:07. Karen Perez was the next FC runner to cross, finishing in 18th place in a time of 25:01. A few spots back was Addison Drinnon of FC, who finished 23rd out of 97 competitors with a time of 25:28.

Other Furlow Charter and Schley County female runners who turned in strong performances in the meet are as follows:

Syruis Zhang (FC) 27:01

Ashley Narvaez (FC) 27:15

Payton Goodin (SCHS) 27:21

Emily Wilder (SCHS) 27:54

Kaleigh Johnson (SCHS) 28:02

Litzy Alejo (FC) 29:17

Shelby Barfield (SCHS) 30:07

Britton Cox (SCHS) 30:43

Lily Harris (SCHS) 31:14

Brandi Ardon (FC) 33:15

Mikayla Jackson (SCHS) 34:07

Abby Kirkland (SCHS) 34:59

Harley Eggers (SCHS) 36:29

Information in this article was obtained from www.ga.milesplit.com.