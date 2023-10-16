Lady Wildcats earn split in state regional Published 8:58 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

From Staff Reports

GIBSON, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) earned a split in their first two games of the GHSA Class A Division 2 State Tournament. They defeated Christian Heritage 11-1, but lost to Glascock County in a pitchers’ dual by the score of 1-0.

In their first game against CHS, Abby Sellers drove in four runs on two hits to lead the Lady Wildcats. Sellers went 2 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs and scored a run.

The Lady Wildcats scored four runs in the bottom of the first on four hits and later scored six more runs in the bottom of the second. The big hit in the inning came off the bat of Sellers, who belted a three-run triple.

The Lady Lions scored a run in the top of the third, but that would be the only run of the game for CHS. The Lady Wildcats added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth to secure their 11-1 victory.

Alyssa Harry had a solid day in the circle for SCHS. In five innings of work, Harry gave up a run on five hits and struck out three batters.

Unfortunately for SCHS, the second game against Glascock County didn’t go their way. In what was a pitchers’ dual for nine and a half innings, the Lady Wildcats were done in by a walk-off sacrifice fly by Lexi Mitchell.

In this game, the Lady Wildcats could only muster three hits off of GC starting pitcher Grace Kelley, who struck out 12 batters over 10 innings pitched.

SCHS starter Lizzie Barineau gave up a run on seven hits and struck out two batters.

The Lady Wildcats will play Towns County at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Should they win that game, they would then have to beat Glascock twice to win the regional and advance to Columbus for the remainder of the state tournament.