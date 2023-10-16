Raiders fall to Brookwood 21-7 Published 2:28 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

From Staff Reports

THOMASVILLE – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) were hoping to end a three-game losing streak when they traveled down to Thomasville this past Friday to take on the Brookwood Warriors (BHS). Unfortunately for the Raiders, due partly to penalties and mistakes, they were unable to come up with a win and fell to the Warriors 21-7 on Friday, October 13, at the Brookwood School.

With two minutes to go in the first quarter, the Warriors scored first when they recovered a fumble and returned the ball 70 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was good and BHS led 7-0.

The Raiders had a response, however, as quarterback Banks Simmons orchestrated a 12-play, 60-yard drive and finished it off with a three-yard rushing touchdown. The Extra point by Cooper Boren was good and the score was tied at 7-7 with 7:09 to go before halftime.

However, the Warriors answered back when quarterback Rodge Waldrop threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Seth Boggs. The extra point attempt failed, but the Raiders were trailing 13-7.

SAR was able to move the ball down inside the BHS 20-yard line, but the drive bogged down at that point and the Raiders turned the ball over on downs.

This gave the Warriors another opportunity to mount a scoring drive, which they did. They were able to finish it off when Waldrop threw another touchdown pass.

The two-point conversion try succeed and the Warriors led 21-7.

During the remainder of the game, the Raiders struggled offensively to move the ball and ended up falling to the Warriors by the score of 21-7.

Banks Simmons completed 11 of 23 passes for 115 yards, scored a rushing touchdown and threw one interception. The Raiders were able to run the ball effectively, as they churned out 167 yards on 36 carries, with Cade Futch rushing for 88 of those yards on 12 carries.

However, the things that contributed to the Raiders’ loss were turnovers and penalties. SAR turned the ball over three times with an interception and two fumbles and they committed 12 penalties for 110 yards.

The loss puts SAR at 2-5 overall and 0-2 in the GIAA Region 3-AAA standings.

The Raiders will try to end their four-game losing streak when they travel down to Valdosta on Friday, October 20, to take on Valwood. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

.