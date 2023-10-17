Donuts For Homecoming; Lady Hurricanes play to a 0-0 draw with USC Aiken

Published 12:53 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

GSW freshman midfielder Phoebe Whalley is seen here competing for the Lady Hurricanes. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s soccer played to a 0-0 tie to USC Aiken on Homecoming night.

Neither team was able to gain the upper hand on the other both teams had opportunities for goals but the ball did not want to cooperate.

GSW outshot the Pacers11-6, and the Canes also had the advantage in corner kicks 5-1.

Alana Beddow saved all six shots attempted by the Pacers and earned her sixth shut out on the season.

GSW will be play their final home match of the season against Peach Belt Conference foe Clayton State on Wednesday at Hurricane Field.

 

 

