Christina Strickland named SGTC Bookstore Assistant/Accounting Technician Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Christina Strickland of Ellaville, GA, has joined South Georgia Technical College as the Bookstore Assistant-Accounting Technician on the Americus campus, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Her appointment is effective immediately and she will be reporting to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe and Director of Administrative Services Danyel Tobias.

Strickland will be assisting with the day-to-day operation of the SGTC bookstore, ensure accuracy and safety of bookstore receipts, and assist with sales and other promotional activities to increase daily sales and community awareness. She will also assist with inventory and stocking as well as calculating and posting bookstore charges to student accounts and worksheets.

Her additional duties will include working with the business office taking payments, reviewing accounts payable checks and reconciling Banner receivables with deposits and other duties as assigned.

Strickland worked as a cashier/customer service representative for Sumter Electric Membership Cooperative for the past year and a half. She also worked as a Senior Office Administrator and Senior Operation Administrator for FedEx Ground in Albany, GA for 23 years.

She has four children. Her oldest daughter, Kelly, lives in Florida, and her two other adult children live in Ellaville, Caitlin and Brandon Strickland. Brandon is a graduate of the SGTC Electrical Lineworker program and is now working for Georgia Power. Her youngest daughter, Courtney is in the 8th grade at Schley Middle School and is on the Competition Cheer team.