Schley County’s softball season comes to an end Published 4:57 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

From Staff Reports

GIBSON, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats’ softball season came to an end on Tuesday, October 17. They defeated Towns County by the score of 9-0 in their double-elimination regional, but lost to Glascock County (GC) 3-0.

Having lost to GC 1-0 the day before, the Lady Wildcats were eliminated from the GHSA Class A Division 2 State Playoffs.

The Lady Wildcats finish the 2023 season with a record of 17-10-1.

“We really wanted a region championship and a showing in Columbus, but it didn’t go the way we planned,” SCHS Head Coach Jody Sellars said. “I’m still proud of this team. They played a tough schedule (Highest ranked strength of schedule in Class A Division 2) and won a lot more games than they lost! I got to coach a tremendous group of young ladies. It was fun to watch them grow and learn to deal with adversity in a positive way. Glascock was a great team with a great pitcher. We were too. They just happened to get to us before we could get to them offensively. I had a great group of seniors who have all been with me for four years: Kayleigh Cox, Abby Sellers, Lizzie Barineau, Destiny LeCroy, Brenna Jacobs, Lily Walker and Emma Walker. All contributed so much to my program and I’m appreciative to have been able to be their coach and wish them the best!”

In their game against Towns County, the Lady Wildcats scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning on six hits and took advantage of a walk. Then in the bottom of the fourth, SCHS scored four more runs on four hits to take a 9-0 lead.

From start to finish, SCHS starting pitcher Alyssa Harry was dominant. She gave up three hits in the game and struck out three batters.

Lily Walker, Destiny LeCroy and Reece Bell each went 2 for 3 at the plate to lead the Lady Wildcats’ offense. Walker scored two runs, LeCroy drove in a run and scored two and Bell drove in three RBIs.

Having eliminated Towns County, the Lady Wildcats set their sights on Glascock County, whom they lost to 1-0 the day before. SCHS would have to beat the Lady Panthers twice if they wanted to advance to Columbus for the remainder of the state tournament.

For the first five and a half innings, the game was a scoreless pitchers’ dual, but in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Lady Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on three hits. The Lady Wildcats tried their best to get back in the game, but could not solve the dominating pitching of GC starter Grace Kelley. Over seven innings of work, Kelley only allowed two hits and struck out 10 SCHS batters.

SCHS starting pitcher Lizzie Barineau tried her best to match Kelley’s performance. In six innings of work, Barineau gave up three runs on five hits, walked two and struck out two.