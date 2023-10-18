Sharad and Ila Patel continue to support South Georgia Technical College and SGTC Foundation Published 3:09 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Foundation Board member Sharad Patel and his wife, Ila, and their family are valuable supporters of South Georgia Technical College and the South Georgia Technical College Foundation. This year, they pledged their support to continue to help “Celebrate Success” during the college’s 75th anniversary year.

The Patel’s endowed a culinary arts scholarship with the foundation in 2017 to support students enrolling in the Culinary Arts program at South Georgia Technical College. A scholarship has been awarded annually since that endowment and will continue to be awarded indefinitely.

They continued their support recently by adding to their endowed scholarship fund with the SGTC Foundation as part of SGTC’s “Celebrating Success for 75 Years” TechForce annual fund drive.

“It is our pleasure to be able to support South Georgia Technical College and the South Georgia Technical College Foundation,” said Patel. “We are so appreciative of South Georgia Technical College and their support of our community. We are honored to be able to give back to them and their students.

“Ila and I believe that supporting education and providing our community with a trained workforce is the key to a growing prosperous community. We thank you for what South Georgia Tech is doing for Americus, Sumter County, and the surrounding communities.”

In addition to endowing a scholarship and continuing to support the Culinary Arts program at South Georgia Technical College, the Patel’s also are supportive of the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program. “Not many people know it but I started out learning to be a machinist in my Uncle’s business,” said Sharad Patel. “I am still fascinated by how you can take a piece of metal and transform it into anything. We need more people who can create, design, and manufacture things here in the United States. So, it is my pleasure to be able to support this program as well,” said Patel.

“Sharad and Ila Patel and their other family members are exceptional ambassadors for our community,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “Sharad has been a valuable member of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation Board of Trustees and we are honored that he chose to give back to the college, its students, the foundation, and the community. He and his family are assets to this community and we appreciate his willingness to help others through their support of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation.”

South Georgia Technical College Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the SGTC Foundation Su Ann Bird agreed with Dr. Watford. “Sharad Patel exemplifies all the traits that you want in a board member,” said Bird. “He is a hard worker, has served as the treasurer, vice chairman and chairman of the Foundation. He is always willing to do whatever he can for the college and the students. I really appreciate him and Ila and their family and the contributions that they make to this community.”

For more information about donating to the SGTC Foundation or endowing a scholarship at South Georgia Technical College, contact Su Ann Bird, SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the SGTC Foundation at 229.931.2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu. Contributions may also be mailed to the SGTC Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA 31709.