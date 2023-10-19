South Georgia Technical College 2024 GOAL Screening Committee Announced Published 2:11 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) coordinator, Josh Curtin, Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs, has announced the members of the internal screening committee for the college’s GOAL honor. The screening committee will interview nominated students to determine four finalists for the opportunity to represent SGTC in regional competition.

Slated to serve on this year’s screening committee are: Peiare Adderly, Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of Student Affairs; Michelle McGowan, Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs; Sandhya Muljibhai, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Coordinator; Tylen Pepito, Financial Aid Technician; and Jennifer Robinson, Special Populations Coordinator.

To be considered for the GOAL title, a student must be nominated by their instructor. The screening committee interviews and evaluates the nominated students to determine who qualifies to move to the next level of the competition.

The screening committee members consider each student’s grades, attendance and class performance, character, leadership potential, personal goals, and enthusiasm for technical education.

Four students chosen by the screening committee will then be interviewed and evaluated by another GOAL committee – the selection committee – which is comprised of leaders from local business and industry. The selection committee chooses one winner from SGTC to compete at the regional level with students from other colleges within the Southern region.

The four finalists will be announced soon, and then the student who is selected from that group to serve as the South Georgia Technical College 2024 GOAL student will take part in the regional competition and in the technical college system’s annual statewide GOAL conference. Nine finalists from the regional competitions (three students from each of the three regions) will be announced and go on to compete for the state title. Then, one student will be named as the state’s GOAL winner and earn the recognition as the system’s 2024 student of the year.

The state winner will also take home the grand prize of a new automobile from KIA Motors, the statewide corporate sponsor for the GOAL program.