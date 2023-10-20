Area Beat Report October 19, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Hicks, Zion O’Neal (In Jail), 22, Aggravated Assault/Discharging firearms on or near a public highway or street/Possession of a firearm or a knife during the commission of a felony/Reckless Conduct
- Mahome, Cia Denise (In Jail), 37, Criminal Trespass
- Roberts, Braylon Malik (In Jail), 20, Sentenced to serve seven years
- Roberts, Jordan Khirir (In Jail), 22, Sentenced to serve seven years
- Vanderveer, Samantha Marie (In Jail), 27, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/19
- 255 Memorial Mile at 1:38 a.m., Welfare Check
- 207 tom Hall Circle at 8:43 a.m., Information for officer
- 215 Flintside Dr. at 9:47 a.m., Trouble Unknown
- GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 32 at 10:07 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- South GA Tech Parkway at GA State Route 49 at 1:04 p.m., Improper use of central turn lane
- US Hwy 280 ad District Line Rd. at 3:33 p.m., Accident Report
- 2225 Brady Rd. at 5:21 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 2579 GA Hwy 30 West at 5:49 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 175 SGT Parkway at 12:48 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 1228 Salters Mill Rd. at 1:07 a.m., Information for officer
10/20
- 1200 Block of GA State Route 27 East at 7:22 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA State Route 27 at District Line Rd. at 7:30 a.m., Traffic Sto/Speeding
- US Hwy 280 W and GA Hwy 49 South at 12:38 a.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for no lights