Mrs. Eva Violet (Vi) Pilcher Roach Published 12:45 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Mrs. Eva Violet (Vi) Pilcher Roach age 74, of Americus, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Emory University Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Rev. Stephen Fripp will officiate the service. Interment will follow in the Howell Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends, Friday October 20, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral & Cremation Services.

Eva Violet Pilcher Roach was born March 1, 1949 in Americus. She was the daughter of the late Pugh Howell Pilcher and the late Eva Carrie Parks Pilcher. Mrs. Roach was a Nurse and Homemaker, but most importantly, a devoted wife, the most loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed playing tennis and was a master gardener. Ms. Vi, as she was known by many, was an avid sports fan and enthusiastic spectator…she was always vocal in offering her expertise to referees, umpires, and any other sports officials. She loved cheering for her boys at their high school football games, track meets, baseball tournaments, and basketball games. Being Gigi, as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren, was her favorite role. She cherished supporting her grandchildren in sports, academics, and all social activities. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Americus Four Seasons Garden Club, and the Americus Junior Service League.

Survivors include her husband Steve R. Roach Sr. of Americus. Her sons and daughters-in-law, Steve R. Roach Jr. (Traci) of Americus, David Michael Roach (Mandy) of Thomasville and Daniel Ross Roach (Lezlee) of Americus. Six grandchildren, Ford Roach, Alex Roach, Tanner Roach, Parker Roach, Hayes Roach, Sara Mac Roach and four great grandchildren, Bentley Roach, Bella Roach, Lily Roach and Owen Roach. She is also survived by a brother, Danny Pilcher (Joyce) of St. Augustine, FL.

In addition to her parents Mrs. Roach was preceded in death by a sister, Evie Pilcher Seth and two brothers, Alvin Pilcher and Joel Pilcher.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southland Academy, 123 Southland Road Americus, Ga 31709.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family, please visit aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral & Cremation Services, 612 Reese Park is in charge of these arrangements.