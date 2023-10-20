Sumter Cycling presents its “On the Move Challenge” Report Published 6:01 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – In Sumter Cycling’s “On the Move Challenge”, October 13-15, participants could walk, bike, or roll (non-motorized transit) to earn points in a friendly competition against individuals and workplace teams. Participants logged miles on our website throughout the weekend, competing for fame and prizes.

Bike to Work Day kicked off the weekend event, and many chose to ride a bicycle or walk to work, school, and other every-day destinations. Participants could stop by a morning table to connect with others, pick up free t-shirts and educational materials, and enjoy free coffee, compliments of Cafe Campesino.

Friday afternoon, Mayor Lee Kinnamon led a group bicycle RIDE WITH THE MAYOR around Downtown Americus, escorted by the Americus Police Department, starting and ending at Rylander Park, where participants enjoyed visiting over pizza from Roman Oven Pizzeria, compliments of Sumter Cycling.

The competition continued Saturday and Sunday, giving people a chance to extend their mileage. Fourteen local teams and 67 individuals competed for prizes and accolades, logging a total of over 1,045 miles! The competition also supported local restaurants and businesses by offering bonus points for walking or biking to them and making a purchase, and all cash prizes were awarded in Downtown Dollars.

A big congratulations goes to the team winner, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, who stormed the stage this year with an impressive 23 participants. Five additional teams had strong showings, crossing the 1,000 point threshold and received prizes: the Fuller Center for Housing, Hudgins Consulting, Habitat for Humanity International, Furlow Charter School, and the River Valley Regional Commission.