Lady Panthers Flag Football Team earns split in tri-match with Columbus and Kendrick Published 2:06 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School girls’ flag football team (SCHS) was able to earn a split in its tri-match with Columbus and Kendrick Tuesday night at Alton Shell Stadium. SCHS lost its first match against Columbus (CHS) by the score of 33-0, but rebounded to win its match with Kendrick (KHS) by the score of 27-0.

Though she was happy with the win over Kendrick, SCHS Head Coach Sherri Harris knows that there is still much work to be done with her squad. “We’ve got to get it together,” Harris said. “We’re having some issues at quarterback. We are using a person that we didn’t expect would have to play quarterback. As you know, a quarterback is like a point guard in football. It’s kind of a big learning curve for us. Once we make the adjustment, I think we should be ok.”

The Lady Panthers’ first match against Columbus did not go very well, as the Lady Blue Devils scored early and often. CHS got on the scored board when quarterback Serenity Hickman completed a touchdown pass to Ally Lofton. The extra point was good and CHS led 7-0.

Shortly thereafter, the Lady Blue Devils added to their lead when Hickman threw another touchdown pass to Lillian Robinson. The extra point was no good, but CHS had a 13-0 lead.

Then the Lady Blue Devils added to their lead when Hickman threw another touchdown pass to Lofton. The extra point was good and the Lady Panthers found themselves trailing 20-0. Things got even worse for the Lady Panthers when quarterback Cornecia Luster’s pass was intercepted by Hickman, who ran it back the other way for a touchdown. The extra point failed, but the Lady Panthers were in a deep hole, trailing 26-0.

The final CHS touchdown came late in the game when Hickman threw another touchdown pass to Robinson. The extra point was good and the Lady Blue Devils went on to beat the Lady Panthers 33-0.

In the Lady Panthers’ second game against Kendrick, things went much better. SCHS got its first score of the day when Luster scored on a quarterback keeper. The extra point was good and the Lady Panthers’ led 7-0. The Lady Panthers would later add to their lead when Luster completed a touchdown pass to Aaliyah McGarrah. The extra point was good and the Lady Panthers led 14-0. Shortly thereafter, SCHS would get another touchdown, this one from Alyssia Franklin. The extra point was no good, but the Lady Panthers had a comfortable 20-0 lead.

Later on in the game, SCHS would add the icing on the cake to their victory over KHS when Luster threw a touchdown pass to JyNiah Edwards. The extra point was good and the Lady Panthers would go on to defeat the Lady Cherokees 27-0.

The Lady Panthers will finish up the regular season with road matches against Jordan and Carver (Columbus) on Thursday, November 2.