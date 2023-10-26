SGTC Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens graduates from Technical College System of GA Senior Leadership Academy
Published 3:47 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023
By Su Ann Bird
SAVANNAH, GA—South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens of Americus successfully completed the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Senior Leadership Academy, a transformative professional development program aimed at advancing careers within TCSG and its 22 colleges. The graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of 25 dedicated participants who have demonstrated exceptional leadership potential during the TCSG Leadership Conference in Savannah.
“The Senior Leadership Academy represents our commitment to cultivating and empowering our own talent pool,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “We believe that investing in our staff’s professional development not only benefits our colleges, but also strengthens Georgia’s workforce development efforts.”
The Senior Leadership Academy is a flagship initiative of TCSG designed to identify, nurture, and equip leaders within the organization with the skills and knowledge required to excel in leadership roles. It is a yearlong program divided into eight two-day sessions. The cohort received 160 hours of content, including 18 hours of leadership training through the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
“Through the Senior Leadership Academy, we are not just investing in our staff; we are investing in the future of technical education in Georgia,” said President of the Executive Leadership Academy and Talent Initiatives at TCSG, Dr. Alvetta Thomas. “These 25 graduates represent the vanguard of leadership excellence within the Technical College System of Georgia, and we are excited to see the positive impact they will have on our colleges and the communities we serve.”
The Academy is designed to provide participants with greater understanding of the operation and administrative functions of TCSG and its colleges such as strategic planning, data driven decision making, budgeting, student affairs, compliance, workforce development, and legal services, among others.
The graduates of the TCSG 2023 Senior Leadership Academy included:
- Angela Davis, Albany Technical College
- Dr. Kristen Douglas, Athens Technical College
- Gail Edwards, Atlanta Technical College
- Christine Ball, Augusta Technical College
- Andrea Griner, Central Georgia Technical College
- Heather Pence, Chattahoochee Technical College
- Thomas Wesley, Coastal Pines Technical College
- Dr. Tara Askew, Columbus Technical College
- Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, Georgia Northwestern Technical College
- Dr. Cheree Williams, Georgia Piedmont Technical College
- Sonya McDaniel, Gwinnett Technical College
- Les Salter, Lanier Technical College
- Dr. Vinson Burdette, North Georgia Technical College
- Kim David, Oconee Fall Line Technical College
- Jeffery Davis, Ogeechee Technical College
- Tal Loos, Savannah Technical College
- Eulish Kinchens, South Georgia Technical College
- Brad Hart, Southeastern Technical College
- Stacy Acey, Southern Crescent Technical College
- Ross Cox, Southern Regional Technical College
- Dr. Nathalie Dames, TCSG
- Britney Singer-Walsh, TCSG
- Tim Bacon, TCSG
- Kristen Buoy, West Georgia Technical College
- Stevan Van Hook, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College
About the Technical College System of Georgia
The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia’s top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in more than 600 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia’s Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED® testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation’s top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, who work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit www.TCSG.edu
South Georgia Technical College
South Georgia Technical College began operation in 1948 and is the second oldest technical college in Georgia. It is one of only two technical colleges in Georgia with on-campus housing. SGTC has been ranked as the top technical college in Georgia for five consecutive years and offers students the “complete college experience” with nationally ranked academic programs, student activities and intercollegiate athletics. The college offers over 200 associate degree, diploma, and short-term technical certificate of credit programs of study. For more information, visit www.southgatech.edu