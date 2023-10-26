SGTC Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens graduates from Technical College System of GA Senior Leadership Academy Published 3:47 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

SAVANNAH, GA—South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens of Americus successfully completed the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Senior Leadership Academy, a transformative professional development program aimed at advancing careers within TCSG and its 22 colleges. The graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of 25 dedicated participants who have demonstrated exceptional leadership potential during the TCSG Leadership Conference in Savannah.

“The Senior Leadership Academy represents our commitment to cultivating and empowering our own talent pool,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “We believe that investing in our staff’s professional development not only benefits our colleges, but also strengthens Georgia’s workforce development efforts.”

The Senior Leadership Academy is a flagship initiative of TCSG designed to identify, nurture, and equip leaders within the organization with the skills and knowledge required to excel in leadership roles. It is a yearlong program divided into eight two-day sessions. The cohort received 160 hours of content, including 18 hours of leadership training through the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

“Through the Senior Leadership Academy, we are not just investing in our staff; we are investing in the future of technical education in Georgia,” said President of the Executive Leadership Academy and Talent Initiatives at TCSG, Dr. Alvetta Thomas. “These 25 graduates represent the vanguard of leadership excellence within the Technical College System of Georgia, and we are excited to see the positive impact they will have on our colleges and the communities we serve.”

The Academy is designed to provide participants with greater understanding of the operation and administrative functions of TCSG and its colleges such as strategic planning, data driven decision making, budgeting, student affairs, compliance, workforce development, and legal services, among others.

The graduates of the TCSG 2023 Senior Leadership Academy included:

Angela Davis, Albany Technical College

Dr. Kristen Douglas, Athens Technical College

Gail Edwards, Atlanta Technical College

Christine Ball, Augusta Technical College

Andrea Griner, Central Georgia Technical College

Heather Pence, Chattahoochee Technical College

Thomas Wesley, Coastal Pines Technical College

Dr. Tara Askew, Columbus Technical College

Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, Georgia Northwestern Technical College

Dr. Cheree Williams, Georgia Piedmont Technical College

Sonya McDaniel, Gwinnett Technical College

Les Salter, Lanier Technical College

Dr. Vinson Burdette, North Georgia Technical College

Kim David, Oconee Fall Line Technical College

Jeffery Davis, Ogeechee Technical College

Tal Loos, Savannah Technical College

Eulish Kinchens, South Georgia Technical College

Brad Hart, Southeastern Technical College

Stacy Acey, Southern Crescent Technical College

Ross Cox, Southern Regional Technical College

Dr. Nathalie Dames, TCSG

Britney Singer-Walsh, TCSG

Tim Bacon, TCSG

Kristen Buoy, West Georgia Technical College

Stevan Van Hook, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

