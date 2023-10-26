Lady Hurricanes defeat Middle Georgia 3-0 Published 1:45 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

From Staff Reports

COCHRAN, GA — The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s soccer team won its third consecutive match, shutting out Middle Georgia 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Sophia Kotopka notched her second goal of the season in the first seven minutes of the match, giving the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead.

After a nearly 20 minute stalemate in which neither team scored, Maci Dunlap scored her first career goal as a member of the Hurricanes, which put GSW up 2-0.

Krystal Elie scored her second goal of the season and her goal was the final nail in the coffin for the Lady Knights.

After a busy first half, GSW did not score the rest of the match, but it was a mute point because the Lady Knights were not able to get on the scoreboard.

GSW goalkeeper Alana Beddow was outstanding between the pipes, as she recorded her seventh shutout of the season and saved all 10 shots attempted by the Lady Knights.

GSW (6-7-3, 2-4-2 PBC) will conclude their regular season in a Peach Belt Conference road match against USC Beaufort (10-4-1, 3-4-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.