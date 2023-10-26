Ms. Patricia Anne Hines Published 8:12 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

Ms. Patricia Anne Hines age 90, of Leslie, passed away Friday, October 20, 2023 at the Sumter Retirement Village in Plains. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at the Leslie City Cemetery. Rev. Damon Fountain will officiate the service. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.

Patricia Anne Moore Hines was born July 18, 1933 in Social Circle, GA. She was the daughter of the late John David Moore and the late Carrie Dean Perry Moore. Ms. Hines worked for the City of Americus for 42 years, as City Clerk and City Treasurer. She was a member of Leslie Baptist Church.

Survivors include her nephews, John David Parker, James Steven Parker, Bill Parker, James Edward Harden and nieces, Anne Scholl and Lucy Parker.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Hines was preceded in death by her husband, James Carson Hines. Two sisters, Elizabeth Moore Parker, Grace Moore Harden and a brother, John Perry Moore.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family, please visit aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral & Cremation Services, 612 Reese Park is in charge of these arrangements.