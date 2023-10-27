Marketing Management’s Katlin Champion named SGTC Student of Excellence for October Published 12:45 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

AMERICUS – Katlin Champion, a Marketing Management student from Americus, earned the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus overall Student of Excellence honors for October during a recent ceremony. Champion, was nominated by her instructor, Mary Cross.

“Katlin Champion is a good student and exhibits all of the qualities that you would expect in a Student of Excellence nominee or employee,” said SGTC Marketing Management Instructor Mary Cross. “All of the students on the stage today are innovators. Some of them are learning online, some of them are attending class in-person and some of them are learning in a blended environment. But all of them have chosen to come here and be a part of South Georgia Technical College and this division.”

Mrs. Cross explained that Katlin had enrolled at Savannah State University before deciding to come back and enroll at South Georgia Technical College. She enrolled in the Cosmetology program first and graduated from there. She then came back and enrolled in the Marketing program because she wants to own her own salon. “Katlin is taking advantage of the programs and skills offered at South Georgia Technical College to reach the goals of her life. She is a model for the community and has been active in SkillsUSA, and is a marketing ambassador,” added Mary Cross. “It was my pleasure to nominate her for this recognition.”

Champion thanked Mrs. Cross for pushing her and teaching her. She also thanked God, her mom. and her sister for their support. “I am very honored to be selected to represent the Marketing Management program and South Georgia Technical College as the Student of Excellence,” said Champion.

Each month, students from certain divisions selected for that month, are nominated for the Student of Excellence award by their instructors. The Student of Excellence is selected based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion.

As the winner, Champion was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for her accomplishments. Additionally, her name will be displayed on SGTC’s digital marquee as well as inscribed on a plaque in Hicks Hall among previous Student of Excellence winners. Each nominee was awarded with a nomination certificate and an exclusive student of excellence t-shirt.

Other students nominated by their instructors were Accounting student Haley Harry nominated by Accounting Instructor Brenda Boone; Business Technology student Mary Cladd nominated by Instructor Sharon Smith; CIS Networking Specialist student Scott Richard Ergle, nominated by Instructor Veronda Cladd, and Sports and Fitness Management student Vera Gunnaydin nominated by Instructor Chris Ballauer.